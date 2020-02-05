Bad driver’s license photo? A new bill would allow you to pick the best of 3

**FILE** A woman has her photo taken by an unidentified DMV technician at the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in San Diego in this 2001 file photo.Americans born after Dec. 1, 1964, will have to get more secure driver’s licenses in the next six years under ambitious post-9/11 security rules to be unveiled Friday by federal officials. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, FILE)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposed California State Assembly bill would allow anyone having their driver’s license picture taken at the DMV to choose their best one of three.

AB 2045 was proposed by Orange County area Assemblymember Phillip Chen.

The Republican’s proposal would require the DMV to ask for a $5 fee for every additional picture taken and allow a maximum of three pictures.

The money raised would be used to support driver education and training programs.

If the bill is approved, it would go into force on or before Jan. 1, 2022.

