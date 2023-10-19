SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bad Bunny has announced a new tour for 2024 that will see the global recording artist on a 47-show tour and play in 31 cities across North America.

In addition, Bad Bunny will play in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, and other cities before wrapping up with three nights in Miami, according to a news release from Chase Center. Registration for the tour, which is being promoted by Live Nation, opens Thursday and will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 22.

The “Most Wanted Tour,” will be a “rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised,” according to the news release. Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner, took a break from touring in 2023.

The upcoming tour promises to bring fans “an unparalleled spectacle,” providing attendees “a more intimate experience than his previous tour.”

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour will make two stops at Chase Center, on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2. There will also be one night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday, March 5. Additionally, three shows in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, March 13, Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15.