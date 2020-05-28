Baby rhinos get first chance to explore habitat at San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Zoo has introduced two rhinoceros calves to their outdoor habitat at the Zoo’s Safari Park.

The mother greater one-horned rhino Asha gave birth on March 25, while Tanaya gave birth a little over two weeks later on April 11.

On May 20, zookeepers allowed Tanaya and her female calf and Asha and her male calf to explore the Asia Savanna habitat for the first time.

Senior Wildlife Care Specialist Jillian King said both were hesitant at first, but were soon exploring the habitat, including a mud-filled wallow and other animals.

The female calf has not yet been named, while the slightly older male calf has been named Arjun.  Zookeepers will continue to monitor them as they begin to interact with their surroundings and each other.

According to the San Diego Zoo, the greater one-horned rhino is listed as a vulnerable species, primarily due to habitat loss, poaching threats and illegal traffic in rhino horn. There are an estimated 3,500 greater one-horned rhinos remaining in the wild, with over 70 percent of the population living in one reserve in India.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.