Baby rhinos get first chance to explore habitat at San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Zoo has introduced two rhinoceros calves to their outdoor habitat at the Zoo’s Safari Park.

The mother greater one-horned rhino Asha gave birth on March 25, while Tanaya gave birth a little over two weeks later on April 11.

On May 20, zookeepers allowed Tanaya and her female calf and Asha and her male calf to explore the Asia Savanna habitat for the first time.

Senior Wildlife Care Specialist Jillian King said both were hesitant at first, but were soon exploring the habitat, including a mud-filled wallow and other animals.

The female calf has not yet been named, while the slightly older male calf has been named Arjun. Zookeepers will continue to monitor them as they begin to interact with their surroundings and each other.

According to the San Diego Zoo, the greater one-horned rhino is listed as a vulnerable species, primarily due to habitat loss, poaching threats and illegal traffic in rhino horn. There are an estimated 3,500 greater one-horned rhinos remaining in the wild, with over 70 percent of the population living in one reserve in India.

