Avila survey looking to get feedback and ideas for land use

AVILA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The County of San Luis Obispo has organized a survey to get feedback and ideas on some potential land-use changes and regulations being considered for the Avila Community Plan update.

The community will have a chance to weigh in on parking, vacation rentals, coastal access, and community events.

The community will have a chance to weigh in on parking, vacation rentals, coastal access, and community events.

