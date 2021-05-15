Authorities to evacuate area near wildfire in tony enclave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said Saturday that they are preparing to evacuate an area near a wildfire in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.
The wildfire, which the Los Angeles Fire Department said started in brush, covers about 100 acres, or about one-sixth of a square mile.
A spokesman says the fire ignited about 10 p.m. Friday.
There fire department says there are no reports of injuries or destruction of buildings.
The Pacific Palisades is a wealthy community between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean and is reportedly home to a number of celebrities.