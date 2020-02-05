Authorities serve 4 search warrants in connection to Kristin Smart case

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities served four separate search warrants Wednesday morning in connection to the Kristin Smart case.

Two of the locations are in San Luis Obispo County, one location in Los Angeles County and another in Washington state, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrants were for specific items of evidence, spokesman Tony Cipolla said. The search warrants are limited in scope and sealed by the court.

Cipolla said that the Smart case is an active and ongoing investigation. He added that the sheriff’s office will not comment any further nor provide additional information at this time.

Kristin Smart, 19, of Stockton, was last seen in the early morning of May 25, 1996, while returning to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party.

At the time, another student told authorities he left Smart near her dormitory after they and another female student walked back to Cal Poly.

The man, Paul Flores, is who Smart’s mom believes was the last person to see her alive, FOX40 reported in 2018.

“Paul Flores is without question the perpetrator to this crime,” Denise Smart said.

Two days later, Flores turned himself into police for driving under the influence — sporting a black eye in his booking photo. His story of how he got that black eye would change several times over the next few months.

“I believe (Flores) took her life,” Smart told FOX40. “She did not walk away and go kill herself. She did not walk away and lose her life. She did not walk away and dig herself a grave. She was kidnapped.”

Twenty-two years later, Flores is still the only suspect in Kristin’s disappearance but detectives have never found enough evidence to make an arrest. In fact, the only time investigators brought Flores in for a deposition, he was less than forthcoming.

Flores invoked his Fifth Amendment right for every question — refusing to help detectives figure out what happened to Kristin.

In 2002, Kristin’s family had her declared dead but detectives have never let her case go cold.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Jan. 29 they had two vehicles as evidence that belonged to Flores family members in 1996.

Sheriff’s officials said their investigation into Smart’s disappearance since 2011 has included:

The service of 18 search warrants

Conducting physical evidence searches at nine separate locations

A complete re-examination of every item of physical evidence seized by all agencies involved in this case

Submission of 37 evidence items from the early days of the case for modern DNA testing

Recovery of 140 new items of evidence

Conducting 91 person to person interviews

The writing of 364 supplemental reports

Altogether, officials said they have spent approximately $62,000 in investigative expenses, including DNA forensic testing.

Also, the sheriff’s office has spent more than 7,500 employee hours since 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

