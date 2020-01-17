One killed, another seriously injured, in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is confirmed dead and another is seriously injured in an avalanche at a Lake Tahoe ski resort on Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The avalanche was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort’s Subway ski run, Sgt. Mike Powers said. The ski run is part of the resort designated for advanced skiers.

The seriously injured victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Powers said that no other parts of the ski resort were in danger of an avalanche.

Authorities called off their search for further victims around 12:50 p.m. after no other casualties were found.

The Alpine Meadows Ski Resort remains open.

PCSO deputies & our Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) team has responded to #AlpineMeadows Ski Resort for avalanche near the Subway ski run. One fatality and one serious injury confirmed. #Avalance #cawx pic.twitter.com/4CwsqjjZOW — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Alpine Ski Resort spokeswoman Liesl Hepburn identified the deceased victim as a male skier who was pronounced dead by Placer County deputies at around 11 a.m.

She added that the seriously injured victim was identified as a man who suffered severe lower-body injuries who was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses to the incident did not see any other individuals caught up in the avalanche.

Hepburn also said the following statement:

The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care Alpine Meadows Ski Resort

The ski resort said avalanche mitigation work had been performed in the area before opening the slopes to skiers and riders for the day.

Hepburn said the avalanche’s cause is unknown at this time pending additional investigation.

