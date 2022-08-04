Authorities are in pursuit of a fleeing driver in East Los Angeles Thursday night. Sky5 is overhead.

The pursuit began after Los Angeles Police Department spotted a suspected stolen vehicle, a white Kia, just before 10 p.m., according to Officer Cruz.

The California Highway Patrol then picked up the pursuit, which traveled to the San Fernando Valley, then towards downtown Los Angeles on the 5 Freeway before exiting onto the 110 Freeway.

The Kia exited near the campus of USC and began to run red lights, so the CHP ended its pursuit. The LAPD is tracking the car as of about 10:45 p.m.

By 11 p.m., the driver seemed to be going in circles in a residential area of Jefferson Park, with no police vehicles nearby. A passenger ran from the vehicle near Adams-Normandie.