SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Sacramento, California. There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid the area. A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

#BREAKING: The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reports 5 people killed in a shooting in the Arden area at a Church on Wyda Way. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/HblfDWZK7x — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) March 1, 2022

This is a developing story, more information will be provided when it becomes available.