Police in standoff with driver of stolen vehicle in La Crescenta following pursuit

Authorities were in a standoff in La Crescenta Monday evening with a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley.

The lengthy chase dragged on even after the car lost all of its tires following a series of spike strips and was left driving on rims.

The pursuit of the stolen black 2018 Audi started in the area of Kamloops Street and Remick Avenue in Pacoima around 6:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sky5 was above the chase around 6:45 p.m., as the car through surface streets in Burbank.

The vehicle then made its way through an alley in the area of Cedar Avenue and Main Street, as at least two LAPD vehicles followed.

The driver then arrived at a cul-de-sac on Reese Place, off Alameda Avenue, with several more police units close behind. The car looped back out of the street and continued driving around Burbank, going past at least one red light at an intersection.

Police attempted a PIT maneuver just after 7 p.m. but it was unsuccessful.

The driver later appeared to be speeding on northbound San Fernando Boulevard, and nearly hitting another car at a red light.

A spike strip was deployed around 7:22 p.m. but the vehicle was able to continue driving, making its way back to Pacoima. Another spike strip was deployed about 20 minutes later.

The car continued southbound on Foothill Boulevard, parallel to the 210 Freeway in the Sun Valley area, as all four tires eventually popped off. Smoke could be seen rising from the car as the driver lost control and began to swerve.

But the driver continued going and stopped at a red light, where a pedestrian went up to the suspect vehicle just before 8 p.m., and appeared to be recording a close-up of the driver.

The driver made his way to the La Crescenta area around 8:05 p.m., and stopped on Foothill Boulevard and La Crescenta Avenue, in front of a car wash. Officers got out of their patrol vehicles, drawing their weapons, and a standoff ensued.

Officers fired at least one bean bag round toward the back window of the vehicle about 10 minutes later.

The standoff was still underway when Sky5 left the scene at 8:30 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.