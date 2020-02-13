Audit criticizes privacy of some California police data

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new audit says four police departments in California don’t always follow the law to protect privacy.
California State Auditor Elaine Howle released an audit on Thursday reviewing the policies and procedures with automated license plate readers.
The audit covered police departments in Los Angeles and Fresno and sheriff’s offices in Marin and Sacramento counties.
Howle said the Los Angeles Police Department did not have a policy governing its use of the data. She said policies at the other three agencies were deficient.
The agencies said they would revise their policies to meet some of the recommendations.
