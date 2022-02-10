WATCH: Homes engulfed as brush fire burns 7 acres in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A brush fire consumed at least two homes and burned at least seven acres in one Southern California city on Thursday.

The fire burned in the Sycamore Park area of Whittier. The flames were running uphill in the 4800 block Cinco View Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze, dubbed the Sycamore Fire, was upgraded to a 2nd-alarm response around 3 p.m., with more than 200 firefighters at the scene in both air units and on the ground.

“Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire in those homes while containing the lateral spread of the blaze,” the Fire Department wrote in a tweet.