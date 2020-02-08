Assemblywoman reprimanded for unwanted hug, kiss

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, Wendy Carrillo, then a candidate for California State Assembly District 51, calls voters at her campaign headquarters in Los Angeles. The leader of California’s state Assembly on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, formally reprimanded an assemblywoman and her chief of staff for inappropriate behavior, an unwanted hug and kiss from the assemblywoman and coarse sexual comments from her top aide. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon chastised Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, a fellow Democrat from the Los Angeles area, in the reprimand letters to her and chief of staff George Esparza. He ordered both to undergo training or coaching on appropriate workplace conduct. The letters are dated Thursday but were released Friday, along with a heavily redacted incident report. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The leader of the California State Assembly on Friday formally reprimanded an assemblywoman and her chief of staff for inappropriate behavior — an unwanted hug and kiss from the assemblywoman and coarse sexual comments from her top aide.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon chastised Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, a fellow Democrat from the Los Angeles area, in the reprimand letters to her and chief of staff George Esparza. He ordered both to undergo training or coaching on appropriate workplace conduct.

Carrillo’s office said Esparza would comment on behalf of both of them, but he did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

The incidents are the latest in a string of misconduct and punishments of state lawmakers as the #MeToo movement gained traction in recent years. Some of the complaints have cost lawmakers their jobs.

The latest reprimand letters are dated Thursday but released Friday, along with a heavily redacted incident report.

Legislative investigators found that Carrillo “hugged and kissed, on the cheek” the unnamed complainant. Other portions of the redacted report say she insisted on a “two-arm hug” apparently from the same individual at a breakfast and a dinner event.

Separate letters say Esparza “made inappropriate sexual comments” and, in a letter to the complainant, “inappropriately commented on your appearance.”

