SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis (R-Porterville) has asked the Speaker of the Assembly to create a Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy and Mobility for the 2023-24 Regular Session.

According to Assemblymember Mathis, creating a Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy and Mobility will give an opportunity on the state level to harness the potential of this new technology.

The Assembly has 48 select committees working on multiple subject matters, but it does not have a single select committee devoted to the deployment or development of hydrogen energy and technology, according to officials.

“As California strives to meet its goal to achieve energy independence from fossil fuels through the electrification of its infrastructure, it is evident that we must diversify our energy production portfolio in order to meet the growing demands of our economic sectors and our constituents,” said Mathis.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, hydrogen holds promise for growth in both the stationary and transportation energy sectors. It can also be produced with the potential for near-zero greenhouse gas emissions.