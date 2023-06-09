BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A campus supervisor at Arvin High School was indicted Thursday on charges including conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S. and manufacturing and dealing in explosive materials.

According to Department of Justice officials, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 26, of Bakersfield.

Mendiver allegedly used an Instagram account to sell explosives and materials. He worked closely with a male student from East Bakersfield High School, according to the complaint.

In July of 2022, Mendiver allegedly messaged an “Unindicted Co-conspirator” about buying explosives and then later instructed them on how to “manufacture a more powerful explosive,” according to court documents.

Mendiver allegedly showed the “Unindicted Co-conspirator” videos of explosives made using Titanium Salute.

In May of 2023, Mendiver allegedly knowingly mailed explosives through the United States Postal Service that could kill or injure someone, according to court documents.

A search warrant executed at Mendiver’s residence on June 1 turned up roughly 500 pounds of explosives and explosive materials, officials said. Another 500 pounds of explosives and explosive materials were seized at the juvenile’s house, officials said.

Mendiver is scheduled for arraignment on June 15.