BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Delano two years ago, killing a Fresno State student.

Delano police said Kevin Gonzalez, 18, of McFarland, and Bakersfield residents Jonathan Gutierrez, 21, and Alexander Carrillo, 18, were arrested in the death of Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez.

Nayeli Gonzalez, 19, was shot at Cesar Chavez Park on Jan. 2, 2020. She died at the scene.

A second person was wounded and survived, police said.

Kevin Gonzalez was arrested March 5 and booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and gang participation. The other suspects were arrested Thursday and had not been booked by 4 p.m.