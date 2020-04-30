April showers were not enough to offset the dry winter, says state survey

(Left) Sean de Guzman, chief of California Department of Water Resources (DWR), Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, and Andy Reising, water resource engineer, DWR Snow Survey Section and Water Supply Forecast Section, conducts the final snow survey of the 2020 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The survey was held approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Photo taken April 30, 2020.

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The final state snow survey of the season at Philips Station, south of Lake Tahoe, recorded 1.5 inches of snow depth, and 0.5 inches of snow water equivalent – equivalent to 3% of the usual May average.

State water officials say the storms in March and April were not nearly enough to offset the very dry months California experienced in January and February. Other snow sensors throughout the state show a statewide snowpack of 8.4 inches – or 37% of the May average.

“The last two weeks have seen increased temperatures leading to a rapid reduction of the snowpack. Snowmelt runoff into the reservoirs is forecasted to be below average,” said the Department of Water Resources’ Sean de Guzman.

The Department of Water Resources says the snowpack is supposed to supply around 30% of the state’s water needs as it melts through spring and early summer.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.