Apple temporarily closes its California stores amid COVID surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Apple is temporarily closing all of its stores across California amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to Bloomberg.

The California-based company said on its website Saturday that it’s closing all 53 locations in the state. This comes one day after announcing it would shut down its stores in the Los Angeles area.

It’s unclear when the Apple stores will reopen.

Apple says it may still be open for pickup for existing online orders, previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments, and previously reserved one-on-one shopping sessions with a specialist made through a specific date.

You can check the status of a store near you here.

If your store is temporarily closed, Apple still offers its same products online with free no-contact delivery.