Appeals court upholds ban on in-person church services in California

FILE – In this April 11, 2020, file photo, a person films pastor Nicolas Sanchez, center left, celebrating Easter Vigil Mass at his church decorated with candles and pictures sent by his parishioners attached to their pews at St. Patrick Church in North Hollywood, Calif. The Friday, May 22 anticipated release of new federal guidance on resuming in-person religious services during the pandemic comes ahead of a week that was already poised to rattle what’s been a weeks-long national balancing act – pitting the call to worship against the risk of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/Los Angeles Times) — An appeals court has upheld California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban on in-person church services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The split ruling found that government’s emergency powers override what in normal times would be fundamental constitutional rights.

The South Bay United Pentecostal Church in San Diego cannot reopen immediately, the two judges in the majority wrote in their order, because in this case “constitutional standards that would normally govern our review of a Free Exercise claim should not be applied.”

“We’re dealing here with a highly contagious and often fatal disease for which there presently is no known cure. In the words of Justice Robert Jackson, if a “[c]ourt does not temper its doctrinaire logic with a little practical wisdom, it will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact,’” they wrote.

The decision came the same week more than 1,200 pastors vowed to hold in-person services May 31, Pentecost Sunday, defying a state moratorium on religious gatherings that Newsom imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.