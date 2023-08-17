SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The hammer finally dropped on Bay Area law enforcement officers who were arrested by FBI agents Thursday morning in connection to an 18-month investigation.

“Today is a dark day in our city’s history, as people trusted to uphold the law, allegedly breached that trust and were arrested by the FBI. Today’s actions are the beginning of the end of a long and arduous process. Today’s arrests are demonstrative of the issues that have plagued the Antioch Police Department for decades,” Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe told KRON4.

The FBI’s raid reportedly targeted several Antioch and Pittsburg police department officers.

U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in San Francisco to release more details on the raid. KRON4.com will be streaming the news conference live.

A sweeping 18-month investigation began in early 2022 as a narrow probe into officers who allegedly cheated on college tests to obtain salary raises. FBI agents who dug into the cheating scandal opened a “Pandora’s box” of unethical, and potentially criminal, behavior among officers, a source told KRON4. Federal investigators narrowed in on officers who potentially committed civil rights violations.

When the FBI seized Antioch police officers’ professional and private cellphones, agents found chains of text messages exchanged between as many as 45 Antioch officers, using racial slurs and describing violence against suspects. One officer who played soccer professionally before joining APD, bragged about how hard he kicked a young Black man in the head, and noted he was glad his body camera was not on, court records containing the text messages show.

The officer wrote in one text, “He got his a** whooped in the back yard and I field goal kicked his head. I tried to knock him unconscious.”

The N-word and terms describing Black suspects as “gorillas,” “monkeys,” and circus animals were used in text messages written and received by officers. The texts also described now-retired Police Chief Steven Ford in racially derogatory terms.

As many as 45 of Antioch’s approximately 100 officers were placed on leave because of the texts.

Thursday’s early morning raid was reportedly given a green light after a San Francisco federal grand jury handed down an indictment. The indictment reportedly contains charges against current and former officers. The FBI and DOJ are slated to reveal more details during this afternoon’s news conference.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Bay City News contributed to this report.