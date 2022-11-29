The downtown Los Angeles skyline is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

A man was arrested after climbing the outside of the JW Marriott tower in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Video recorded by Traffic News Los Angeles shows the man scaling the side of the 667-foot skyscraper, located at 900 W. Olympic Boulevard.

A photo posted to Twitter shows the climber had erected a large banner reading, “Support Women. Not Abortion” from the corner of the building.

The Los Angeles police and fire departments responded to the scene and were able to talk the man down from the skyscraper and eventually took him into custody, officials said.

Streets were briefly closed in the area.

Authorities did not release any further information about the incident.