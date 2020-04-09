Angry California anglers disrupt sport fishing ban meeting

A fisherman casts his line into the Sacramento River in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta on September 29, 2005 south of Sacramento, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (The Sacramento Bee/AP) — A teleconference with California regulators to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater sport fishing amid the coronavirus pandemic was canceled after it descended into chaos.

Some attendees called officials fascists and shouted make fishing great again.

The state’s Fish and Game commissioners were supposed to discuss potential fishing limits Thursday to fishing in some rural areas amid concerns by local officials that visiting anglers might spread the virus.

The meeting was overwhelmed by more than 500 participants. Many mistakenly believed the commission might cancel the state’s entire fishing season.

That’s because a group of conservative politicians, sheriffs and media outlets said that’s what state officials were planning.

