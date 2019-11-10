Ambulance carrying patient overturns in fiery hit-and-run crash on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) — At least three people were hurt after an ambulance overturned in a fiery hit-and-run crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Sunday morning, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

A silver Chevrolet Trax slammed into the ambulance at about 4:15 a.m. on the freeway near Euclid Street, tipping the ambulance over, OCFA spokeswoman Colleen Windsor said.

The Chevrolet then caught fire and the driver got out and ran away before first responders arrived, Windsor said.

The occupants of the Care-owned ambulance all sustained minor injuries, with one taken to UCI Medical Center, California Highway Patrol said.

Those hurt include an Orange County Fire Authority paramedic, a Care ambulance attendant, and the patient who was originally being transported in the ambulance, according to Windsor.

Video from the scene showed firefighters surrounding an ambulance that was on its side, near a smoking silver vehicle stopped off-road.

Authorities have not identified the driver of the Chevrolet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information was asked to contact the Westminster California Highway Patrol office at 714- 892-4426.

