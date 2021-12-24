Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl taken by father and last seen in Los Angeles: CHP

Leonardo Rosales, 26, and daughter, 23-month-old Catalina Reyes Canino are seen in images shared by CHP on Dec. 24, 2021.

An Amber Alert was issued in Los Angeles County early Friday morning for a 1-year-old girl believed to have been taken by her father, according to California Highway Patrol.

The child, 23-month-old Catalina Reyes Canino, was last seen with her father, 26-year-old Leonardo Rosales, at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard in Westlake, CHP said in a flyer.

The child was described as being 2 feet tall and weighing 26 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light purple shirt with unicorns on it and white one-piece pajamas.

The father was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothing.

The pair were traveling in a grey Honda Accord. No details on the license plate number were available.

CHP said the father should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

No further details were immediately available.

