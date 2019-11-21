Amateur fighter charged with torture and mayhem in attack, according to court filings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.(KGET) — An amateur fighter who authorities say broke into the residence of his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her and a man after finding them in bed has been charged with torture and mayhem, according to court filings.

Bryan Daryl Flint, 38, is being held on $750,000 bail, court records show. He’s also charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery with serious bodily injury and burglary.

Flint’s preliminary hearing — where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to order him to stand trial — is scheduled for today.

According to a court filing, Flint went to his ex’s house in the 3000 block of Belle Terrace around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. He broke in through a window and attacked his ex and a man who were asleep in bed, the filing says.

The man fled the house and into an alley, where the filing says Flint threw him down and used a fighting hold to pin him as he punched him in the head and face. Flint kept telling the man he was going to kill him, according to the document.

Investigators in the document described Flint as an amateur fighter and a member of a fight club where he was paid to fight.

During the attack, the filing says, Flint stood up and repeatedly stomped on the man’s head and face. The man suffered serious injuries and “severe facial deformity,” according to the document.

Flint then returned to his ex’s house. He grabbed her by the neck from behind and held a knife to her throat with his left hand, according to the document.

He then pulled a box cutter-type knife from his pocket with his right hand and slowly cut her arm while whispering that he could cut her throat if he chose to, the document says.

The ex told investigators Flint kept whispering, “Who has the knife?” until she acknowledged he had the knife and could kill her if he wanted.

She said her children were asleep in the house during the attack.

