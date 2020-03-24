All Superior Court jury trials suspended for 60 days

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s Chief Justice has suspended all Superior Court jury trials for 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All 58 courts are affected by Monday’s order, although courts in several large counties already had suspended trials.

The Chief Justice says it’s been hard to find jurors because the closure of schools means many people are unable to make court because they are home with their children.

“Even if court facilities could allow for sufficient social-distancing, the closure of schools means that many court employees, litigants, witnesses, and potential jurors cannot leave their homes to attend court proceedings because they must stay home to supervise their children,” said Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye.

“These restrictions have also made it nearly impossible for courts to assemble juries.”

The order does allow courts to conduct a jury trial at an earlier date if it can show good cause or through the use of remote technology, if appropriate.

