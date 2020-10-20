All personal care services, like tattoo and massage parlors, can open indoors with modifications statewide

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — All personal care services, like getting a tattoo or a massage, can now open indoors with modifications, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday.

Ghaly said the state was adding all personal care services to the “Purple Tier” — or Widespread Risk Tier, to join other services already open indoors like hair and nail salons.

