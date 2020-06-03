‘All lives matter’ tweet results in Sacramento Kings announcer’s resignation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings reports announcer Grant Napear has resigned following his tweet regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart,” Napear said.

Media and broadcasting company Bonneville International said it has also decided to “part ways” with Napear, who hosted a radio show on Sacramento’s KHTK.

The controversy began on Sunday when Napear responded to a tweet from former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins asking him what he thought about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Napear replied “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!!”

All lives do matter, but when you say that in middle of a black lives matter movement, it’s basically downplaying the oppression happening to black people in this country. — Abanob Poules (@abanobp) June 1, 2020

The phrase “all lives matter” is considered by activists as an affront associated with criticism of Black Lives Matter.

KHTK, the radio station where Napear’s show airs, announced Tuesday that Napear is on administrative leave. The station is investigating the tweets.

Several former Kings, including Chris Webber and Matt Barnes, have come out against Napear in response to the tweet.

A statement from NBC Sports California said Napear’s comments do not reflect the company’s views and they have spoken to the Sacramento Kings about the matter.

