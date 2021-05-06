All lanes on southbound I-5 near Lebec closed due to overturned big rig

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes on southbound Interstate 5 on the Grapevine near Lebec are currently closed due to an overturned big rig.

The California Highway Patrol said tow trucks are on the scene and are working to clear the lanes. Motorists in the area should expect delays. It is unknown at this time when the highway will reopen.

The department said it received reports of the accident at around 3:44 a.m. Since then, traffic has significantly backed up.

