Alaska Airlines’ newly announced subscription service to include Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Alaska Airlines has announced a new subscription service called “Flight Pass”, which would provide flights to destinations across the west coast, including Fresno.

The subscriptions, which start at $49 per month, allow people to fly to airports in the western U.S. Most destinations are in California, including Fresno, and other locations include San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego among others. Out-of-state locations like Reno, Las Vegas, and Phoenix will also be available, according to the announcement from Alaska Airlines.

(Alaska Airlines)

Alaska Airlines says there will be two types of memberships available, Flight Pass, which starts at $49 per month and requires booking at least 14 days in advance, and Flight Pass Pro, which starts at $199 per month and allows same-day booking up to two hours before flying.

According to Alaska Airlines, if you become a subscriber you can then decide how many roundtrip flights you want to take in a year, with options of 6, 12, or 24. You can then redeem flight credits to book a trip on an eligible route, choosing from the 100 flights from the 16 included airports.

Some of the stipulations include there are additional fees. There will be costs beyond the subscription fee, but Alaska Airlines says most will amount to less than $15. According to Alaska Airlines, flyers still have to pay taxes and airport fees. Also, Flight Pass can only be used for roundtrip flights, not one-way fares, and flight credits expire if they aren’t used in a year.