Airplane crashes into Monterey County home, sparking nearby brush fires

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) — An airplane crashed into a house in Monterey County on Tuesday morning.

The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District said it happened near Highway 68 and Montererra Ranch.

Several agencies are responding, including fire resources to battle the extension of this fire into nearby brush.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home after departing Monterey Regional Airport around 10:40 a.m.

It isn’t immediately know how many people were on board.

Authorities said there are no immediate reports of injuries to people on the ground at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com