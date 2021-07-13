Airplane crashes into Monterey County home, sparking nearby brush fires

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) — An airplane crashed into a house in Monterey County on Tuesday morning.

The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District said it happened near Highway 68 and Montererra Ranch.

Several agencies are responding, including fire resources to battle the extension of this fire into nearby brush.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home after departing Monterey Regional Airport around 10:40 a.m.

It isn’t immediately know how many people were on board.

Authorities said there are no immediate reports of injuries to people on the ground at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

