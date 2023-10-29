A high-level aide to Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez has resigned from his post after it emerged that he made Holocaust jokes about comedian Amy Schumer on social media.

Councilmember Soto-Martinez posted to X, formerly Twitter, late Friday night in response to his aide’s insensitive remarks, saying that they were “disturbing and reprehensible.”

Although Soto-Martinez did not specifically name the aide who resigned in his statement, multiple sources report that the aide in question is Josh Androsky, and a post from former House of Foreign Affairs Committee member Sia Kordestani shows the alleged exchange between Androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) and an account called TrueAnon (@TrueAnonPod).

In the thread, Androsky replies in agreement to the initial post likening Amy Schumer to a Nazi concentration camp and then later appears to make disparaging comments about her weight.

“I called [the concentration camp] ‘Cowschwitz!!!’” one of Androsky’s comments said. “Either way they all (and Amy) smelled the same.”

Actress-writer Amy Schumer accepts the Critics’ Choice MVP Award onstage during the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016, in Santa Monica. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The messages from Androsky – who has served as a political consultant for at least three of the council’s 15 members – have since been condemned by many local leaders, including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who said in a statement that the Androsky’s remarks were “disgusting and dangerous and in no way represent the city family.”

Androsky’s account appeared to be deactivated on Saturday, as Deadline reported, but screenshots of his comments are still being widely circulated online.