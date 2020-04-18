Agricultural workers, communities struggle from effects of COVID-19 pandemic

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Farmers say a low demand for their crops is causing food to be thrown away.

But food banks could certainly use the surplus.

Agri business communities throughout California suffering as statewide unemployment is now 5.3%.

At a food share event in the Ventura County city of Santa Paula, everybody is driving up to get a box of free food and a bag of produce.

The people at Food Share Ventura County said they are seeing a lot of new faces, people who never before needed the helping hand.

“It’s work furloughs. It’s reduced hours. It’s actually losing their job,” said Monica White, CEO of Food Share Ventura County. “It’s a combination of all of those that is causing people to have to go out and wait in line to get their food.”

“I work in the Santa Paula Unified School District afterschool program. Since the kids are not in school, I am not in school, said Jasmine Hernandez. “With the kids not school I won’t be back until August.”

And then the growers in this county. They said people are just not demanding their produce, not the restaurants and stores.

CNN came upon one farmer who basically had to just hack up a bunch of celery and leave it in the field because there was no one to buy it.

“It’s not going into the garbage. This is going back into the ground, which puts some nutrients back in the ground. But it’s a very expensive way to do it,” said Scott Deardorff, owner of Deardorff Family Farms. “Because of the decrease in demand, we are already harvesting a few days a week just to cut to order and special orders for customers who already have contracts with us. So consequently our employees are working less hours and less days.”

“I’m married, I have three kids,” said Rene Guzman, whose work stopped due to COVID-19. “It’s been kind of hard to provide some food because we have some bills, we have to pay the rent.”

Some unprecedented numbers in California streaming through pop-up food distribution events like this.

Food banks across the state ramping up and preparing for the next waves.

