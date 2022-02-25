SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wildfires are becoming more and more common in California. Cal Fire data shows nine of the top ten largest wildfires in the state took place over the past ten years.

For those in rural areas, taking steps to protect your home from wildfires makes sense – but there are financial benefits to making sure your home is safe too with discounts from various insurance companies on offer.

To protect your home, the California Department of Insurance suggests having a Class-A fire-rated roof, making sure there’s a five-foot space around it free of material that can burn, the bottom six inches of your home made from materials that cannot burn, fire-resistant vents, upgraded windows, and enclosed eaves.

State officials also suggest clearing vegetation and debris from under decks, removing outbuildings that can burn (to at least 30 feet away), and trimming trees or removing brush from the yard area.

Once that’s complete, you could reach out to one of the 20 insurance companies offering discounts to fire-hardened homes:

Allstate Insurance Company

American Modern Home Insurance Company

ASI Select Insurance Group

California Automobile Insurance Company

Crestbrook Insurance Company

CSAA Insurance Exchange

Falls Lake Fire and Casualty

Occidental Fire & Casualty Company of North Carolina

State Farm General Insurance Company

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

California FAIR Plan

Chubb Group

Federal Insurance Company

Pacific Indemnity Company

Vigilant Insurance Company

USAA Group

Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company

United Services Automobile Association

USAA Casualty Insurance Company

USAA General Indemnity Company

On Friday, the California Department of Insurance unveiled proposed regulations designed to help homeowners determine their “wildfire risk score” assigned to properties by insurance companies. The score will put a rating on how well defended the home is against wildfires and better determine the cost of insuring it.

“With more Californians rolling up their sleeves and reaching into their own pockets to protect their homes and businesses, insurance pricing must reflect their efforts,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

The new regulations introducing the wildfire risk score are being reviewed at a public hearing at the Department of Insurance on April 13. Details on how to submit comments at the hearing can be found here.