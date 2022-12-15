CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The recent arrest and death of a California Highway Patrol captain and the death of her estranged husband months prior has set off an investigation that spans several states.

CHP Captain Julie Harding, 49, was found dead at a home in Celina, Tennessee, on Dec. 10 and had been arrested two days before, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Harding had been with the CHP since 1999, however, she was on leave from the Yuba-Sutter Area Office at the time of her death, the agency said to FOX 40 News.

Below is a timeline of the events:

September 20

Michael Harding, Julie Harding’s estranged husband, was reported missing and was last reported to be in Cumberland County, Kentucky, according to sheriff’s officials from that county.

September 26

Michael Harding’s body was found with multiple bullet wounds in a home for sale in Cumberland County, and his death is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.

October 10

Michael Harding’s girlfriend, Natasha Davis, files a police report after her Ring doorbell camera shows Julie open the front door and take Michael’s dog, who was in the care of the girlfriend after his disappearance.

The Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee takes out an active arrest warrant for Harding on suspicion of trespassing.

October 13

Three days later, Davis files another report with the Murfreesboro Police Department stating that Harding was harassing her.

Davis also tells police that she is concerned about Julie because she is a captain with the California Highway Patrol.

December 8

Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport as a suspect in Michael Harding’s death, according to Kentucky state officials that spoke with the Los Angeles Times.

December 8

Julie Harding was arrested and charged with trespassing in Rutherford County, Tennessee. She was later released that day, according to county officials.

December 10

Harding was found dead by deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Harding’s cause of death has not been reported, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating her death.

The sheriff’s office said that foul play did not appear to be a factor in her death.