Breaking News
Kobe Bryant dies in Calabasas-area helicopter crash that left no survivors: Variety

Kobe’s career highlights: Lakers great brought 5 championships to L.A., defined a basketball generation

Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2015 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Here are some of the many highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning:

  • 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)
  • 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)
  • NBA MVP (2008)
  • Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)
  • 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)
  • 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)
  • 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)
  • 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)
  • 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)
  • 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)
  • 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)
  • 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)
  • 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)
  • NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)
  • NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)
  • Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)
  • Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

