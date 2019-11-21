A $280M emerald was apparently destroyed in the Camp Fire; PG&E wants proof

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, a piece of art sits outside the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. In the year since the fire, crews have removed more than 3.66 million tons of debris, twice the amount that was removed from the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E is asking for proof that a 500-pound emerald worth $280 million was destroyed by the Camp Fire before they pay a customer’s claim on it.

According to court documents submitted on Friday to establish the utility company’s liability from fire-related losses, seven individual claimants have been identified as making exceptionally large monetary claims. The total is $350 million in registered damages.

The emerald’s claimant says that it was kept at his home in Paradise and was destroyed by the fire. PG&E has asked for documents establishing that he was the legal owner of the $280 million gemstone, efforts were made to protect it, and documents showing that it was destroyed.

The court documents do not identify the owner of the emerald.

