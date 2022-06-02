STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a street gang crackdown in central California has resulted in 88 arrests and the seizure of 58 firearms.

The attorney general’s office says Thursday that those arrested in Stockton are suspected in a series of violent crimes, including robberies and at least two homicides.

During the course of the investigation beginning May 18, state and city law enforcement officers executed 24 search warrants and 18 arrest warrants in the Stockton area.

In addition to weapons, officers seized cash and drugs including MDMA, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.