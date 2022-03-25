SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An 83-year-old Japanese sailor is set embark on another solo trans-Pacific voyage from San Francisco to Japan on Saturday.

On March 26, Kenichi Horie will leave aboard the Suntory Mermaid III and plans to be in Japan in two-and-half months.

The city of San Francisco made March 23, 2022 officially Kenichi Horie Day. The office of Mayor London Breed made the proclamation on Tuesday, March 22 during an event honoring him.

The event was held by the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park Association at the Maritime Museum.

“The proclamation continues to enrich the long relationship between the Japanese sailing hero and the city, which began in 1962 when the 23-year-old Horie sailed from Osaka to San Francisco – alone and non-stop – on the 19-foot sloop MERMAID,” the association wrote on Facebook.

Horie earned a key to the city, in addition with acclaim on both sides of the ocean.

In Horie’s memoir, he says he the Golden Gate Bridge is the “world’s most magnificent bridge and a great finish line.

He finished two more voyages in San Francisco and sailed from the city to Japan in 1999.

In 2002, he traveled from Japan to San Francisco on a boat made of recycled whiskey barrels: The Malt’s Mermaid III.