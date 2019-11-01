8,060-acre Maria Fire burning in Ventura County destroys 2 structures, threatens homes in Santa Paula and Somis

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KTLA) — A brush fire that broke out Thursday evening on South Mountain exploded overnight to more than 8,000 acres, destroying two structures and threatening homes in Santa Paula and Somis, Ventura County officials said Friday morning. It was 0% contained.

The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, erupted at the tail end of the Santa Ana wind event that fanned multiple fires across Southern California in recent days. Winds were blowing on South Mountain from the northeast at about 18 mph with 25 mph gusts on Thursday evening. Relative humidity was very dry at 6%.

Two structures have been lost in the fire, which is threatening homes in Santa Paula and Somis, said Capt. Brian McGrath with the Ventura County Fire Department. Crews have been deployed to protect those residences, he added.

“Winds have died down just a bit” and are allowing crews to aggressively attack the flames, McGrath said.

The captain said aerial units have had to be grounded twice due to drones being flown in the Santa Paula area.

“It really hampers our abilities,” McGrath said.

The Fire Department believes the flames will run out of fuel to burn at some point and will scorch about 12,000 acres at most.

A red flag warning for the area was set to be lifted at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ventura County fire officials previously said the blaze had burned 8,300 but later lowered that estimate to 8,060 acres.

Evacuation orders

The Maria Fire prompted mandatory evacuations in the following areas:

North: South Mountain Road

West: West Los Angeles Ave

East: Balcom County Road

South: Highway 118

Evacuation centers

Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Camarillo Community Center

1605 Burnley St., Camarillo

Camarillo Animal Shelter (small animals)

600 Aviation Dr., Camarillo

Ventura County Fairgrounds (large animals)

10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

Earl Warren Showgrounds (large animals)

3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

Road closures

The following roads have been shut down:

South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

Berylwood Road at Aggen Road

West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue

Price Road at E. Los Angeles Ave (Highway 118)

Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

School closures

The following schools are closed Friday:

ACE (Camarillo)

Briggs School District

Dwire School

Gateway Community School

Hueneme Elementary School District

James Foster School

La Mariposa School

Las Colinas Middle School

Mesa Union School District

Mupu School District

Oxnard Union High School District

Phoenix Airport

Phoenix Los Nogales

Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

Ritchen Preschool

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Sunkist School

Triton Academy

University Preparation (Camarillo)

Ventura College

Ventura College East Campus (Santa Paula)

Williams Preschool

Moorpark College and Oxnard College will have classes Friday, the Ventura County Community College District said at 6:45 a.m.

