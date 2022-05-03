SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 75-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack by a skateboard-wielding suspect on Monday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. The attack happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 16200 block of East 14th Street in San Leandro.

An image released by ACSO showed the suspect standing over the victim with a skateboard raised over his head. The suspect has been arrested for attempted murder.

The victim suffered major damage to his face and skull, including a brain hemorrhage. ACSO described him as being in serious condition.

KRON ON is streaming live now

Last Thursday in San Leandro, a man was arrested for stealing a Porsche 911 Turbo in an armed carjacking. He drove the car more than 100 miles per hour on city streets before crashing and fleeing the scene, police said.