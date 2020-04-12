7 Fremont residents fined $1,000 in Santa Cruz for violating shelter in place orders

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A $1,000 fine for not sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the case in the Bay Area where several people were cited for violating stay-at-home orders.

The Santa Cruz Police Department said a group of seven people traveled about 50 miles from Fremont to Santa Cruz for “essential” drinks.

The police department tweeted about the incident saying, 7 x $1,000 = one expensive hang out.

The department added the hashtag, #ShelterInYourOwnTown.

“If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket,” Police Chief Andrew Mills said in the tweet about the incident.

