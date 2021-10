SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — After 40 drawings, a ticket matching all of the Powerball numbers has been sold.

The winning ticket was sold at an Albertsons in Morro Bay.

Monday night’s winning numbers are 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball is 15.

The $685 million promoted prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $485.5 million.