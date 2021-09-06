61-year-old woman found dead in burning Sacramento home, wanted parolee arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police arrested a wanted parolee Sunday after a woman was found dead in a burning Land Park home.

The Sacramento Fire Department was called to a home on 11th Avenue near 22nd Street Friday for a house fire.

Inside the house, police said firefighters found a 61-year-old woman who had been killed.

Police said information gathered by detectives and arson investigators, as well as provided by community members, led them to 51-year-old Troy Davis. On Saturday, he was arrested for a parole violation and unrelated felony warrants.

Booking information shows felony and misdemeanor charges related to vehicle theft and narcotics possession. The following day, Davis was charged in connection to the house fire and the woman’s death, according to the Sacramento Police Department. He has since been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for murder, arson, burglary, and sexual assault.

The victim has not been identified, but police said she did not know Davis.