SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six people were injured Sunday evening after a shooting near Pier 39, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to KRON4. Police have since detained two people in connection to the shooting.

The shooting was first reported around 6:48 p.m. near Beach and Stockton streets, not far from Pier 39. SFPD says two vehicles were chasing each other down The Embarcadero. The rolling gun battle between two shooters ultimately ended near Howard Street.

When SFPD officers arrived at the scene they found two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 10-year-old and 16-year-old were hit by the cars as they were walking across the street with their bicycles. The 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another three people were injured by glass which shattered into shards during the shooting.

Robert Coles, the Senior Director for Creative Services at Stanford was on The Embarcadero when shots rang out. He says he heard what sounded like 28 gunshots, and some came within 10 feet of his vehicle. Coles was able to find cover with a group of 18 students from Minneapolis nearby.

“As crowds rushed away from the gunfire, we fled our vehicle to safety. That is how we ended Father’s Day,” Coles wrote. “The fear in their faces will always be imprinted on my mind. This all happened because two gunman decided to shoot it out on the Embarcadero in SF.”

Chief Scott called the shooting an “isolated” incident in a press conference Sunday night. One of the vehicles police are looking for is a white sedan, SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a news conference late Sunday night. The black SUV believed to be involved in the shooting has been found.

“The message is clear: you cannot, and will not come to this city and commit these type of acts, and walk away from here and get away with it. We will find you. We will find you and you will go to jail. ” — SFPD Chief Bill Scott

City Supervisory Aaron Peskin told KRON4 that two people from Pittsburg have been detained in connection to the shooting. Peskin says he was told that one person in the black SUV was shot and was arrested at the hospital. That suspect is still at the hospital being treated now, according to Peskin. Another person who was also in the black SUV has also been detained, Peskin said.