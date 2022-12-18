Six juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a social media app carjacking in southeast Los Angeles.

Police say the suspects communicated with their victims through the dating app called Tagged.

They would lure them to an area in southeast L.A. where they would rob the victims at gunpoint and take their vehicles, according to Los Angeles police.

On Thursday, officers received reports of a Honda Civic being stolen around 6:00 p.m. Later that night around 9:00 p.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspects did not pull over, leading authorities on a pursuit. The chase ended when the suspects crashed into a parked vehicle near 88th Street and Menlo Avenue.

Several juvenile suspects were arrested at the scene. Police detained additional suspects later on in the area.

Four suspects were arrested for carjacking, one suspect for felony evading, and one suspect for receiving stolen property.

Authorities are warning the public to be aware as a rise in carjackings using the Tagged social media app has been reported.

Anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents is asked to call Southeast Area Robbery Detectives at 213-972-7813. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.