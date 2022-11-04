A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the Gulf of California on Nov. 4, 2022. (USGS)

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the Gulf of California early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 3:02 a.m. about 50 miles from Bahía de Kino in Sonora, Mexico, and about 58 miles from Santa Rosalía in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Light to moderate shaking was felt in San Luis, Guaymas, Hermosillo and even as far north as Nogales near the Arizona-Mexico border, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was recorded just days after a 6.0 magnitude temblor struck hundreds of miles off the California coast on Monday.