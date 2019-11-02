Breaking News
Here's everything we know about Sunday night's 'mass casualty' shooting in Fresno

5th victim dies after shooting at Bay Area Halloween party

California

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – A fifth person has died after the shooting that happened on Halloween night in Orinda, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins from Vallejo/Hercules.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane, authorities said.

Officials say that three victims were pronounced dead on the scene and a fourth died later that night at the hospital.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley from Antioch, 24-year-old Omar Taylor from Pittsburg, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. from San Francisco/Oakland and 29-year-old Javin County from Saulsalito/Richmond.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact authorities at (925) 646-2441.

You can also call the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600.

