50 arrested, guns seized in Stockton gang takedown

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 50 people were arrested and dozens of guns seized in a law enforcement operation targeting the Norteno street gang in central California.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that the gang members are suspected of a variety of crimes in Stockton.

The defendants could face charges including attempted murder, robbery, drug distribution and multiple weapons violations.

In addition to more than 40 weapons, officers seized drugs including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The operation was a joint effort between several local agencies and the U.S. Department of Justice.

