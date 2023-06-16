Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect there were five sailors injured in this incident.

SAN DIEGO — Five sailors were sent to the hospital Friday morning following a crash at Naval Base Point Loma, authorities confirmed.

The San Diego Fire Rescue Department says crews responded the area of Sylvester Road just before 2 a.m. after a caller from the U.S. Navy requested fire and medical assistance due to a crash involving a watercraft.

Brian O’Rourke, the media relations officer for Navy Region Southwest, told FOX 5 that a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit conducting routine training operations off the coast of Southern California hit the Zuniga Point Jetty while entering San Diego Bay around 1:50 a.m.

Authorities say five people sailors were transported from the scene to UC San Diego Health in Hillcrest. O’Rourke says they are all in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Navy, an investigation into “the mishap” is underway.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.